BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 E. W. Scripps Co:
* Scripps prices private offering of senior notes
* E. W. Scripps co says has priced its offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes at 5.125 percent
* Notes were priced at par and will mature in 2025
* E. W. Scripps co - notes are guaranteed by certain of company's existing and future subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.