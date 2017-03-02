March 2 Scynexis Inc:

* Scynexis delays initiation of new clinical studies using the IV formulation of SCY-078 at FDA's request

* Scynexis Inc says ongoing and future trials using oral formulation of SCY-078 are unaffected by this regulatory action

* Scynexis -meeting with FDA to discuss these data and to agree on subsequent clinical studies with iv formulation of SCY-078 is scheduled for Q2 of 2017

* Scynexis -FDA has informed company to hold initiation of any new clinical studies with intravenous (IV) formulation of SCY-078 until FDA completes review