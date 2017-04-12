April 12 Scynexis Inc

* Scynexis inc says to present scy-078 data on novel lead anti-infective candidate

* Scynexis inc says oral presentation of phase 2 study discusses oral scy-078 in patients with invasive candidiasis

* Scynexis inc says potent in vitro activity of scy-078 against multidrug-resistant fungal pathogen candida auris