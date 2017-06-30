REFILE-Congo declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
KINSHASA, July 1 Democratic Republic of Congo declared its two-month Ebola outbreak officially over on Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the disease.
June 30 SDI Ltd:
* Jeffery Cheetham's position will change from executive chairman to chairman of board, effective 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment