April 5 SDIPTECH AB (PUBL):

* SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) UPDATES FINANCIAL TARGETS

* GOAL IS BY END OF 2021 TO ACHIEVE EBITA OF SEK 600-800 MILLION

* GOAL IS THAT AVERAGE ANNUAL ORGANIC EBITA GROWTH TO BE 5-10 PERCENT

* GOAL IS TO MAINTAIN AVERAGE ANNUAL RATE OF ACQUISITIONS IN LINE WITH IN 2016

* SAYS GOAL IS IN ADDITION TO ANNUAL PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND OF SEK 8.00 PER SHARE TO REINVEST REMAINING FREE CASH BACK INTO BUSINESS

* LONG-TERM GOAL IS THAT NET DEBT IN RELATION TO ADJUSTED TWELVE MONTHS EBITDA NOT TO EXCEED 2.5 TIMES