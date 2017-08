Aug 1 (Reuters) - SDL Plc

* Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency

* Hy profit before tax from continuing operations 5.7 million pounds versus 4.9 million pounds

* Hy adjusted earnings per ordinary share 6.95 pence

* Do expect an improved profit performance in second half

* Made considered decision to maintain investment plans for second half