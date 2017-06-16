UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 16 SDL Plc:
* Dominic Lavelle, chief financial officer, to take temporary leave of absence
* In his absence, Xenia Walters will re-join SDL assuming Dominic's responsibilities on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy
June 22Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :