March 7 Sdl Plc
* Total dividend up 11.4 percent to 6.2 pence per share
* Adjusted pbta for continuing operations of £27.0 million
(2015: £24.2 million), total £2.5 million (2015: £20.6 million)
* Revenue from continuing operations up 10% at £264.7
million (2015: £240.4 million), including some benefit from
foreign exchange tailwinds
* Adjusted continuing operations earnings per share of 26.58
pence (2015: 21.17 pence)
* Board remains confident of another year of profitable
growth which is reflected in proposed realignment of our
dividend.
* 2017 is year of execution. There is still work to do
