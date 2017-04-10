April 10 SE Holdings and Incubations Co Ltd

* Says it will sell 1,327 shares (a 97.8 percent stake) of unit INC United Co.,Ltd. to Runsystem Co. Ltd ,for 78.2 million yen

* Says it will hold no stakes in INC United Co.,Ltd. after the transaction

* Transaction effective on May 1

