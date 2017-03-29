March 29 Seabridge Gold Inc

* Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares

* Seabridge Gold Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, one million common shares at a price of $14.30 per common shar

* Seabridge Gold - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance company's KSM and Iskut projects and for general corporate purposes

* Seabridge Gold- Underwriters agreed to purchase,on bought deal private placement basis,1 million flow-through shares at price of $20.00/flow-through share

* Seabridge Gold - Gross proceeds from flow-through share offering to be used to fund 2017 exploration program at co's KSM and Iskut projects in Canada