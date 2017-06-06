BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Seachange International Inc:
* Seachange International reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 non-gaap operating loss per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $16.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $17 million to $20 million
* Sees q2 u.s. Gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.13 to $0.07 per basic share
* Seachange international inc sees fy 2018 gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.37 to $0.25 per basic share
* Sees 2018 u.s. Gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.37 to $0.25 per basic share
* Seachange sees full fiscal 2018 non-gaap operating income to be in range of a loss of $0.10 per basic share to income of $0.02 per diluted share
* Seachange international inc sees q2 non-gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.03 to $0.09 per basic share
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $79.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources