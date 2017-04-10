April 10 Seachange International Inc:

* Seachange international reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.71

* Q4 revenue $23.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $16 million to $18 million

* Q4 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.06

* Seachange International Inc sees Q1 2018 U.S. GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.19 to $0.23 per basic share

* Sees FY 2018 U.S. GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.25 to $0.37 per basic share

* Seachange International Inc sees U.S. Non-GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.11 to $0.15 per basic share for Q1 fiscal 2018

* Seachange International -sees 2018 non-GAAP operating loss to be in range of $0.10 per basic share to non-GAAP operating income of $0.02 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $21.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S