GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Seachange International Inc:
* Seachange international reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.71
* Q4 revenue $23.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $16 million to $18 million
* Q4 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.06
* Seachange International Inc sees Q1 2018 U.S. GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.19 to $0.23 per basic share
* Sees FY 2018 U.S. GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.25 to $0.37 per basic share
* Seachange International Inc sees U.S. Non-GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.11 to $0.15 per basic share for Q1 fiscal 2018
* Seachange International -sees 2018 non-GAAP operating loss to be in range of $0.10 per basic share to non-GAAP operating income of $0.02 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $21.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.