Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 1 Seacor Holdings Inc
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Has not yet completed its assessment of effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016
* Incomplete assessment is due to certain control deficiencies identified related to impairment determinations, approval of manual journal entries
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.