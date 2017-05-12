May 12 Seacor Holdings Inc:

* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with Seacor Marine

* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, andrew R. Morse, R. Christopher Regan resigned from board of co, joined board of Seacor Marine

* Seacor Holdings Inc - board of co decreased size of board from seven directors to five directors

* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, matthew R. Cenac, chief financial officer of Seacor tendered his resignation

* Seacor Holdings Inc - Seacor Marine expects to pay co an aggregate monthly fee of $555,000 for services provided under transition services agreement

* Seacor Holdings - Seacor Marine expects co to pay it monthly fee of $30,000 for services provided under Seacor marine transition services agreement