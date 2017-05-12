BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Seacor Holdings Inc:
* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, andrew R. Morse, R. Christopher Regan resigned from board of co, joined board of Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc - board of co decreased size of board from seven directors to five directors
* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, matthew R. Cenac, chief financial officer of Seacor tendered his resignation
* Seacor Holdings Inc - Seacor Marine expects to pay co an aggregate monthly fee of $555,000 for services provided under transition services agreement
* Seacor Holdings - Seacor Marine expects co to pay it monthly fee of $30,000 for services provided under Seacor marine transition services agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2r9cSqz) Further company coverage:
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: