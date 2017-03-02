Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 2 Seacor Holdings Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing
* Seacor Holdings - delay in filing as co hasn't completed assessment of effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016
* Seacor Holdings Inc - as result of ongoing assessment, it is possible that company will not be in position to file form 10-K within 15-day extension
* Seacor Holdings - working diligently to resolve matters and intends to file form 10-k and related XBRL documents as promptly as reasonably practicable
* Seacor Holdings - not completed assessment due to certain control deficiencies identified related to impairment determinations, approval of manual journal entries
* Seacor Holdings - believes that deficiencies could represent material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting
* Seacor Holdings - doesn't believe evaluation will impact previously reported consolidated financial statements
* Seacor Holdings -preliminary net loss attributable to Seacor Holdings Inc. between $192 million and $235 million for full year ended December 31, 2016
* Seacor Holdings -preliminary loss per share between $11.35 and $13.89 for full year ended December 31, 2016
* Seacor Holdings - co's FY results will be further impacted impairment charges of about $69 million related to offshore marine services' fleet
* Seacor Holdings - co's FY results will be further impacted
intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges of about $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.