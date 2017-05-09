BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Seacor Holdings Inc
* Seacor holdings announces results for its first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Qtrly operating revenues $190.4 million versus $213.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: