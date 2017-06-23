BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 22 SEACOR Marine Inc-
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
* SEACOR Marine Holdings- term sheet contemplates that seacor marine and moi will jointly form and capitalize a new joint venture company
* It is expected that seacor marine will be majority owner of equity interests in joint venture
* Joint venture would assume approximately $130 million of indebtedness from moi's credit facilities
* SEACOR Marine Holdings- in addition, joint venture would assume about $76.0 million of indebtedness currently reflected on seacor's financial statements
* SEACOR Marine Holdings says filed motion with U.S. Bankruptcy court under which moi and its unit filed petition for relief under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.
NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it planned to extend the receivership of Imperial Bank by a year to help finalise a deal with a strategic investor to take a stake in the bank.