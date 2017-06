March 1 SeaDragon Ltd :

* Expects normalised EBITDA for full financial year to 31 March 2017 to be in range of a loss of NZ$4.3m to loss of NZ$4.5m

* Signed supply agreement for approximately 500,000 to 750,000 kg of CTO from Indian ocean over next 12 months

* Supply agreement also includes agreed supply of approximately 500,000 to 1,000,000 kg from South Pacific, South East Asia and South America

* "We note that we do not expect to fully utilise our refineries capacity in next financial year"