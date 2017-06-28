BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Seadrill Ltd
* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million
* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies
* The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 for $25 million maturing on March 31, 2017. On April 25, 2017 the facility was amended to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited