April 26 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* North Atlantic Drilling announces today that it has amended revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased it to $50 million

* Interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)