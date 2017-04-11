April 11 Seadrill Ltd
* north atlantic drilling announces contract awards
for the West Wlara and the West Linus
* Total additional backlog for new contract awards is
estimated at $1.4 billion excluding performance bonuses.
* As part of agreement, company has agreed to a dayrate
adjustment on existing west linus contract effective from april
2017, resulting in a $58 million reduction in current backlog.
* New west elara contract which is expected to commence in
october 2017 includes a period of fixed dayrates until march
2020 and contributes approximately $160 million of contract
backlog. A
* Contract on west linus has been extended from may 2019
until end of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate, which company
believes will contribute an estimated $706 million of contract
backlog.
* Work is for ConocoPhillips at the Ekofisk field
off Norway.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)