April 4 Seadrill Ltd:
* Announces today that it has reached agreement with its
banking group to extend a series of key dates as part of
company's ongoing restructuring efforts.
* Company has reached an agreement to extend milestone to
implement a restructuring plan from 30 april to 31 july 2017 and
also to extend related covenant amendments and waivers expiring
on 30 june 2017 to 30 september 2017
* Has also received lender consent to extend maturity dates
of three facilities
* We expect implementation of a comprehensive restructuring
plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11
proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly
* Company's business operations remain unaffected by these
restructuring efforts
* Will continue to meet its ongoing customer and business
counterparty obligations
* As a result, company currently expects that shareholders
are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares
* We currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring
plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our
bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for
other stakeholders
