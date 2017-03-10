BRIEF-ML Gold says Graham Harris has resigned as CEO
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
March 10 Seagate Technology Plc:
* Seagate Technology Plc- intends to close design center in Korea, which will result in reduction of company’s headcount by approximately 300 employees
* Seagate Technology Plc- action is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million
* Seagate Technology Plc - majority of the charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs
* Seagate Technology Plc- balance of charges will include other cash expenditures on exit-related costs, as well as other non-cash charges Source text - bit.ly/2mqKDl4 Further company coverage:
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)