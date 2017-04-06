Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 6 Sealed Air Corp:
* Sealed Air Corp - CEO Jerome A. Peribere's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Sealed Air Corp - CEO Jerome A. Peribere's 2016 total compensation included $13.5 million in stock awards
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon with further reaction to Fed decision)
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing