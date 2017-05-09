BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $1.0 billion
* Says adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $1.70 for full year 2017
* Q1 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.70 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.3 billion
* Anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $390 million
* Anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately $50 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: