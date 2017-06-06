June 6 Sealink Travel Group Ltd

* "Confidential discussions are ongoing between sealink and south australian government"

* Refers to comments in media about negotiations for extension of licence for berthing facilities for kangaroo island ferry service

* Sealink travel says discussions regarding new vessel construction, fares, longer-term leasing arrangement, and infrastructure maintenance at cape jervis and penneshaw