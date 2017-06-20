June 20 Seamless Distribution Ab

* Seamless announces offering to its shareholders to acquire shares in the subsidiary Seamless Distribution Systems AB

* Shareholders in Seamless will be allotted one purchase right for each share held in Seamless. Ten purchase rights grant the right to acquire one SDS share for SEK 36.

* In aggregate, 5,876,530 shares in SDS, corresponding to 85 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company (votes as well as capital), will be offered for sale

* The sale of the SDS shares included in the Offering will bring at least SEK 120 million and up to SEK 211.6 million to Seamless, before deduction of expenses related to the Offering