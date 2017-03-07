March 7 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy announces agreement for early termination of credit facility resulting in a material gain

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - upon completion of transaction, gain to company is estimated to be approximately $11.4 million

* Seanergy Maritime-in addition, transaction is expected to result in an accretion of more than 30% to total equity of company on an adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: