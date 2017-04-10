BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp -
* Announced pro-forma capitalization giving effect to previously announced definitive agreement with one of its senior lenders
* Pro-forma capitalization also gives effect to previously announced memorandum of agreement to purchase Korean Vessel
* Assuming completion of the 2 transactions, co's pro-forma total capitalization is estimated to be $279.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: