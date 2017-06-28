BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp says it has terminated, effective immediately, it's up to $20 million "at--market" equity offering program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited