June 1 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces delivery of the capesize vessel M/V Partnership

* On May 31, 2017 took delivery of M/V Partnership, a 179,213 DWT capesize dry bulk vessel, built by Hyundai in South Korea

* With delivery, co owns a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers, with an average fleet age of about 8.1 years