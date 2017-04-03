April 3 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp reports financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp qtrly vessel revenue, net $10.9 million versus $6.8 million

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp qtrly fleet utilization 82.6 percent versus 73 percent in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: