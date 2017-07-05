July 5 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy maritime holdings corp. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 90 percent to $13.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Seanergy maritime holdings - time charter agreement for 18-22 months period for capesize m/v lordship that could contribute more than $10 million of net revenues