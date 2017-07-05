BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy maritime holdings corp. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 90 percent to $13.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.18
* Seanergy maritime holdings - time charter agreement for 18-22 months period for capesize m/v lordship that could contribute more than $10 million of net revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism