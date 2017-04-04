BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Vessel is expected to be delivered by end of May 2017
* Company expects to fund gross purchase price of $32.65 million by a secured loan facility
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - expects to fund gross purchase price for deal also from financing arrangements with company's sponsor
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc