April 4 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel

* Vessel is expected to be delivered by end of May 2017

* Company expects to fund gross purchase price of $32.65 million by a secured loan facility

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - expects to fund gross purchase price for deal also from financing arrangements with company's sponsor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: