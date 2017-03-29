BRIEF-Elsight wins fleet management project in South Africa
* New order for 307 units
March 30 Search Party Group Ltd
* Updates on regarding progress on its strategic and product review as previously advised
* Total costs associated with changes (primarily redundancy costs) since beginning of 2017 are not expected to exceed $900k
* Targeting completion of strategic review process in approximately 6 to 8 weeks
* Company has decided to further minimise operating expenses, preserving funding for any required development costs
* Cost reduction includes reducing headcount in development team to meet company's short-term needs
June 15 China South Publishing and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21