BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 20 (Reuters) -
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source text: bloom.bg/2sy6072
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.
NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it planned to extend the receivership of Imperial Bank by a year to help finalise a deal with a strategic investor to take a stake in the bank.