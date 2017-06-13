UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 13 Sears Canada Inc-
* Sears Canada announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share c$1.42
* Q1 revenue fell 15.2 percent to c$505.5 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.9 percent
* Sears Canada Inc - company has determined to postpone its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 14, 2017 to a date to be determined
* Sears Canada Inc - gross margin rate was 22.6% in q1, as compared to 28.2% for same quarter last year
* Sears Canada -cash and forecasted cash flows from operations are not expected to be sufficient to meet obligations coming due over next 12 months
* Sears Canada - jeffrey Stollenwerck, who is not standing for re-election as a director at annual meeting, has resigned as a director effective today
* Sears Canada -had expected to be able to borrow up to an additional $175.0 million (before transaction fees) secured against its owned and leased real estate
* Sears Canada Inc - recently commenced a process to address its liquidity situation
* Sears Canada - based on current status of negotiations with lenders, amount co expects to borrow under second tranche been reduced to amount up to $109 million
* Sears Canada Inc - sears Canada continued to focus on its new format, with ten stores planned to be completed between june and august, 2017
* Sears Canada Inc - recently commenced a process to source and structure financial solutions and strategic alternatives
* Sears Canada Inc - strategic alternatives may include a financial restructuring or sale of company
* Sears Canada - special committee of board established, comprised of independent directors, to assist with evaluating strategic alternatives
* Sears Canada - based on current assessment, cash and forecasted cash flows from operations are not expected to be sufficient to meet obligations coming due over next 12 mths
* Sears Canada - as result of postponement, Jeffrey Stollenwerck, who is not standing for re-election as director at annual meeting, resigned as director
* Sears Canada Inc - has retained BMO capital markets, as a financial advisor, and osler, hoskin & harcourt llp, as a legal advisor to assist company
* Sears Canada- continues to face very challenging environment with recurring operating losses,negative cash flows from operating activities in last 5 fiscal yrs
* Sears Canada - based on current status of negotiations with lenders, expects to borrow under second tranche has been reduced to an amount up to $109.0 million
* Sears Canada says ability of co to continue as going concern is dependent on ability to obtain additional sources of liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote