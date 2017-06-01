UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears holdings recently aware of security incident involving unauthorized credit card activity following certain customer purchases at some kmart stores - spokesman
* Sears holdings immediately launched thorough investigation,engaged leading third party forensic experts to review systems and secure affected part of network - spokesman
* Kmart store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code that was undetectable by current anti-virus systems,application controls - sears holdings spokesman
* Sears holdings - "once aware of the new malicious code, we quickly removed it and contained the event"
* Sears holdings - based on the forensic investigation of security incident, no personal identifying information was obtained by those criminally responsible Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources