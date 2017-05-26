May 26 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc :

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected William K. Phelan, a member of board of directors, as company's chairman of board - sec filing