BRIEF-KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
May 25 Sears Holdings
* In presentation - executed $28 million of real estate sales out of over $700 million in bids received to date on over 60 properties
* In presentation - evaluating remaining real estate offers and is expecting additional bids in the near future
* In presentation - planning on using proceeds from the sale of real estate properties to reduce outstanding debt and strengthen balance sheet Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc