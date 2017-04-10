BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Seaspan Corp -
* Seaspan announces board changes
* Appointed Larry Simkins, president, chief executive officer and director of Washington companies
* Following Seaspan's 2017 annual general meeting, it is anticipated that board will expand from eight to nine members
* Following Seaspan's 2017 annual general meeting, board will add David Sokol, a director of Washco and experienced executive, as a director
* Simkins to replace Graham Porter, who has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: