May 26 Seaspan Corp:

* Seaspan Corp - accepted delivery of YM Wind, a 14000 teu containership that will commence fixed rate charter with yang ming marine transport for a 10-year term

* Seaspan Corp says lease has a term of 12 years, and seaspan has an option to purchase vessel at a pre-determined fair value after 9.5 years

* Seaspan Corp - into a sale leaseback transaction for YM wind, a 14000 TEU containership, which provides gross proceeds of approximately $144 million

* Seaspan Corp - proceeds will be partly used to pay for final ym wind delivery instalment of approximately $75 million

