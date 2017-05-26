UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
May 26 Seaspan Corp:
* Seaspan Corp - accepted delivery of YM Wind, a 14000 teu containership that will commence fixed rate charter with yang ming marine transport for a 10-year term
* Seaspan Corp says lease has a term of 12 years, and seaspan has an option to purchase vessel at a pre-determined fair value after 9.5 years
* Seaspan Corp - into a sale leaseback transaction for YM wind, a 14000 TEU containership, which provides gross proceeds of approximately $144 million
* Seaspan Corp - proceeds will be partly used to pay for final ym wind delivery instalment of approximately $75 million
* Seaspan Corp-enters into sale leaseback transaction for YM wind,a 14000 TEU containership, which provides gross proceeds of approximately $144 million (adds dropped word) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said on Thursday that Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, in a deal worth around $2.2 billion at current list prices.