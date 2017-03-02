March 2 Seaspine Holdings Corp:

* Seaspine announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and issues 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 revenue fell 6.4 percent to $32.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $129 million to $133 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 3 percent

* Seaspine holdings corp says Q4 U.S. Revenue of $29.8 million, a decline of 4.5 pct year-over-year * U.S. Orthobiologics revenue of $15.1 million

* Seaspine Holdings Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.87