June 15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Seattle Genetics and Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight
interim phase 1/2 data evaluating combination of adcetris®
(brentuximab vedotin) and opdivo® (nivolumab) in relapsed
hodgkin lymphoma at the international conference on malignant
lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - combination data show 85 percent
objective response rate and 63 percent complete response rate
* Bristol-Myers Squibb-data support recently initiated
pivotal phase 3 clinical trial evaluating adcetris & opdivo
combination in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- forty-five percent of patients had
primary refractory disease, 55 percent progressed after
responding to frontline therapy in study
