June 19 Seattle Genetics Inc:
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of
vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid
leukemia
* Seattle Genetics Inc - will closely review data and
consult with FDA to determine future plans for vadastuximab
talirine development program
* Seattle Genetics - data indicated higher rate of deaths,
including fatal infections in vadastuximab talirine-containing
arm versus control arm of trial
* Says based on available data, safety concerns in this
trial do not appear related to hepatotoxicity
* Seattle Genetics Inc - suspending patient enrollment and
treatment in all of its vadastuximab talirine clinical trials
* Seattle Genetics - on track to advance enfortumab vedotin
into a pivotal trial in metastatic urothelial cancer in H2 2017
under collaboration with Astellas
