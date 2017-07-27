BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Q2 loss per share $0.39

July 27 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.8 million

* Seattle Genetics Inc - increased its expectations for 2017 adcetris net product sales in U.S and Canada to a range of $290 million to $310 million

* Seattle genetics inc - as of june 30, 2017, Seattle Genetics had $473.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: