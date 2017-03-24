March 24 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc announces long-term investment by zhonghong group

* Seaworld - unit of Zhonghong will acquire about 21pct equity interest in Seaworld from certain funds affiliated with blackstone at $23.00 per share

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - upon closing of transaction, seaworld will increase size of its board to 11

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - unit of Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd. Will acquire an approximately 21pct equity interest in Seaworld

* Seaworld Entertainment- following closing , blackstone and affiliates will no longer hold any interests in seaworld or have seats on board

* Seaworld entertainment - zhonghong group executives yoshikazu maruyama and yongli wang will join seaworld board

* Seaworld Entertainment - agreement contains certain restrictions on Zhonghong Group's ability to sell its interest in Seaworld for period of two years

* Seaworld Entertainment-deal contains limitations on zhonghong's ability to acquire more than 24.9pct of shares without approval of independent directors