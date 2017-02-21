UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports preliminary full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.344 billion
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - total attendance was approximately 22.0 million guests in 2016
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - expect to exceed high end of 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range provided in November 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - also exploring a possible debt refinancing transaction in order to improve capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources