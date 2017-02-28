UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
* SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $268.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Total attendance for 2016 declined by approximately 471,000 guests, or 2.1%
* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Attendance for Q4 was impacted by adverse weather primarily due to effects of Hurricane Matthew in October, among others
* SeaWorld Entertainment - Currently exploring potential refinancing of existing senior secured credit facilities in order to "improve" capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources