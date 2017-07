BRIEF-Seb H1 net profit rises to 83 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - SEB SA:

* h1 Sales: €2,941m, +35.9% and +10.1% Lfl‍​

* h1 Net Profit: €83m, +33.7%

* H1 OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY: • €213M AFTER IMPACTS OF WMF PPA, +24.1%

* SEES FOR FY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH EXCEEDING 7% AND, ON THE BASIS OF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, AN INCREASE IN PUBLISHED REVENUE BY MORE THAN 30%‍​

* SEES FOR FY OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY, EXCLUDING ONE-OFF IMPACTS OF WMF PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION, SHOULD GROW BY AT LEAST 30%‍​

* CONSOLIDATION OF WMF EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCRETIVE IMPACT OF MORE THAN 20% BEFORE THE IMPACT OF PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION ON NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM 2017 ONWARDS Source text: bit.ly/2eMh4um